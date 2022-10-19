Joseph Eugene McKernan, 84, of North Towanda, PA., passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Joseph was born December 31, 1937, in Towanda, the son of the late Joseph E. McKernan and Laura Haflett McKernan. Joseph grew up in the Towanda area and later served in the U.S. Army in Germany. He was employed as a truck driver for State Aggregates in Wysox for many years until his retirement. Joseph was a past president of the Monroeton Rod & Gun Club.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, was an avid dirt track racer for many years, and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Joseph is survived by his children, Theresa and Jeff Beaumont of Towanda, Eddie and Debbie McKernan of Towanda, Lisa and Ed Bride of Towanda, Sherry Jackson of Halstead, and Patrick McKernan of Towanda; grandchildren, J.T. and Becky McKernan, Zoe and John Woodruff, Mia McKernan, Sheena (Kyle) Wyzga, Courtney and Casey Abbott, Zach and Gabby Slater, Alyssa Jackson, and Caleb, Karlie (Joey) Taylor, and Shelby McKernan, great-grandchildren, Lillianna and Lylah Bride, Laney Wyzga, Colten, Alexis, and Aria Woodruff, Jayden, Rylan, and Braysen McKernan, Holden Abbott, Alyssa Jackson, brothers, Mike McKernan of Monroeton, Robert McKernan and wife Carol of Hershey, MI, sisters, Elizabeth Rich and husband Eddie of Angier, NC, Ruth Cleveland and husband Joseph of Towanda,and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his wife. Patricia L. Putnam McKernan on April 3, 2013, son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Deborah McKernan, grandchildren, Cyle Wood, Jennifer, Marcus, and Ridge McKernan, sister and brother-in-law, Mary “Carolyn” and Charles “Chuck” Radney, and a brother in infancy.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at Joseph’s home in North Towanda. The family suggests that bequests be directed to Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, 3271 Bridge Street Hill Road, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Bradford County Humane Society P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Joseph Eugene McKernan. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
