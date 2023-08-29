Joseph Francis Nolte Sr., 74, of Asylum Township, PA passed away Saturday morning, August 26, 2023, at his home following declining health. Joseph was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 26, 1948, the son of George Nolte and Mable Barnett Nolte. He attended school in Philadelphia and subsequently served honorably with the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War from November 28, 1966 to November 26, 1969. Joseph was employed for a number of years as a diesel mechanic with Jersey Engine Rebuilders, Warren Center, PA, and later worked for MR Dirt. Joseph later was a self-employed diesel mechanic and later served as a manager for the Beirne-Webster VFW Post in Towanda. He was a member of Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda, Marine Corp League No. 445 Penn-York Detachment, American Legion Post No. 246, Athens, and AmVet Post No. 187, Asylum Township. Joseph served as District 14 Commander for the VFW of Pennsylvania from 2011 to 2012, as All State Commander from 2008 to 2011, and as Department National Home Chairman VFW from 2011 to 2012.
He is survived by his children, Joseph F. Nolte Jr. of Asylum Township, Diane (Lowell) Jones of Wyalusing, and Fred (Kimberly) Nolte of Severna Park, MD, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, brother, George (Kathy) Nolte of Sellersville, PA, sisters, Theresa (David) Weber of Monroeton, and Kathy (Chuck) Weidenhammer of Shoemakersville, PA, brother-in-law, Ken Kot of Towanda, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Joseph was predeceased by his sisters, Elizabeth “Betty Ann” Muller, and Mabel Kot.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Hom 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Joseph Kuriappilly, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Towanda, PA officiating.
Full military honors will be accorded by members of Marine Corp League No. 445 Penn-York Detachment, Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, and Towanda American Legion Post No. 42.
The family suggests that bequests be directed to Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, 3271 Bridge Street Hill Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Joseph Francis Nolte Sr.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
