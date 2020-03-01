Joseph Frederick Evanco, 80, of Endicott, New York, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at Lourdes Hospital with his family beside him.
Joe was born on Oct. 1, 1939 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Joseph and Rita (Boyle) Evanco Platt, and the late Nicholas Evanco.
He attended Towanda Area Schools and Saint Agnes High School. He was a past member of Saint Peter & Paul in Towanda, and was a member of Saint Ambrose, Endicott. After school, Joe joined the U.S. Air Force, and when he was discharged, he moved to Endicott.
He worked at Cadre, IBM and Fuller Brush Sales. Joe then decided to do various business ventures. He had a Bottle Club on the North Side of Endicott.
Joe was also an actor, in the most noted films in 1991, JFK with Kevin Costner, 1991 Liebestraum with Kim Novak and 1993 Hard Target with Jean-Claude Van Damme, and various other roles.
Joe also repaired cars with his sons and his last Evanco Construction with his son Christopher.
He loved to cook, fish, dance and race cars at Shangri-La Speedway and Glen Aubrey.
Up until five months ago he went dancing on Friday nights with his companion, Bonnie Pewter Baugh, and his cousin, Alcora Boyle.
He is survived by his children, Joseph (Rosanne) Evanco Jr., Donald C. (Mindy) Evanco, Julie (Erik) Jones of Vestal, Concetta (Robert) Bodie of Dallas, Texas, Melissa Vaughn of Binghamton, Christopher Thrash of Endicott, and Cody Thrash of Binghamton; his brother, John (Minelle) Evanco of Louisiana; his sister, Marie Platt Post, of Towanda; his companion of many years, Bonnie Pewterbaugh of Endicott; special cousins, Alcora Boyle and Connie (Chip) Babcock; special friends, Concetta Talamo Rocco, mother of Concetta, Elizabeth Krochko, mother of Chris and Cody; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Donald Platt 1942, Charles Platt 1962, Burton Platt 2007; and sister, Margaret Evanco Roof 2017. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on May 2, 2020 at Chip and Connie Babcock’s House, 1067 Creek Road, Laceyville, PA 18623. Bring a memory to share, a dish to pass and chairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.