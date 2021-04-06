“Fedder” passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 5, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Dawn (Olmstead) Wagner in February of 2017.
Fedder is survived by his children, Joey and Lynne Wagner, JoAnn Foust, and Debbie and Larry Newton; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; nieces, nephews, in-laws and out-laws, and special friends.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date, celebrating Fedder’s life.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com.
Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
