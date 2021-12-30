Mr. Joseph Gordon Soden, age 75, of Mildred, PA, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021.
Joe was born, June 27, 1946, in Susquehanna, PA, the son of the late Rexford G. & Marie Isabell Smith Soden. The family moved to Dushore, and he graduated from St. Basil’s High School, a member of the class of 1964.
He entered the United States Navy, and served during the Vietnam War. After his service he worked and retired from Procter & Gamble in Mehoopany, PA after 36 years of service.
Joe was a member of St. Basil’s Church, in Dushore, PA. He was an active member of McDermott Post #452 American Legion, in Mildred, PA, where he was a part of the funeral honor detail.
Surviving:
Son:
Jeremy Soden Mildred, PA
Granddaughter:
Sydney N. White Ulster, PA
Twin grandsons:
Jonathan Michael Pedro Dushore, PA
Jordan Wayne Pedro &
fiancée Brooklyn Edgerton Dushore, PA
Sisters:
Rosemary (Carmen) Cosentino Susquehanna, PA
Lorraine (Mark) Zabitz Tyrone, PA
Sister-in-law:
Kathleen Bohensky Soden Clarksville, TN
Aunt:
Wallie Smith South Burlington, VT
Several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by a daughter, Jessica J. Pedro, on January 18, 2015, and brothers: Gerald James Soden, on January 31, 1969; Vincent Eugene Soden, on September 22, 2008; Stephen Francis Soden, on January 2, 2017; and Justin L. Soden, on August 14, 2018; and also by a nephew, Michael Cosentino, in August of 1997.
A Transferal Service will be held on Friday morning, December 31, 2021, at 10:30 AM from the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, with the Rev. Thomas J. Major, his pastor, presiding. Interment will follow in the adjoining parish cemetery. Graveside Military Honors will be accorded by members of McDermott Post #452 American Legion and the United States Navy Honor’s Detail.
Family and friends may call on Friday morning, December 31, 2021, at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water Street, Dushore, from 9:00 AM until the start of the Transferal Service at 10:30 AM.
Members of the McDermott Post #452 American Legion, Mildred, are asked to assemble and pass in review at 10:15 AM Friday morning at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Mildred Fire Co., PO Box 147, Mildred, PA 18632 or to the Dushore Fire Co., PO Box 1, Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.