Joseph J. Szabo, 75, of 216 West Macedonia Road, Towanda, PA died peacefully at home Sunday morning, January 10, 2021. Joseph was born in Trenton, NJ on August 18, 1945 the only child of Joseph and Mary Szabo. He was a graduate of La Salle University, Philadelphia, PA where he received his Bachelors degree and continued his education at the University of Southern Illinois where he received his Master’s degree. He was employed as a Professor of English with Mercer County Community College from 1972 until retiring in 2005 completing 37 years of service.
Joseph’s family includes his wife, Deborah Szabo, daughters, Margo Szabo, PhD, and husband Tim Siedlecki, Jessie Szabo and fiancé David Dunn, Melissa Dessereau and husband Joe, and grandsons, Raymond and Malcolm Dessereau. Abiding with Joseph’s request, there are no services.
The family requests that contributions be directed to PBS NewsHour at www.pbs.org in memory of Joseph J. Szabo. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.