Joseph “Joe” Frank Doherty, 80, of Millerton, and formerly of Bronx, New York, died peacefully with his wife by his side at home on Thursday, July 1, 2021, following an extended illness.
He was born on March 9, 1941, in Bronx, New York, the son of the late James R. and Josephine M. (Vanderhoef) Doherty.
Joe was a Veteran of the US Marine Corps from 1961-1966, serving during the Vietnam War. He worked for the police departments in New Hope, and New Rochelle, New York and was a Machinist in Construction, prior to retiring. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 15 out of New York City for over 30 years.
He was the Founder of the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park in Towanda, and considered that his greatest achievement. Joe participated in many civic organizations over the years. Joe was known to give advice anytime to anyone whether you wanted to hear it or not. He was an accomplished writer and author.
He is predeceased by his brothers James and John Doherty.
Joseph is survived by his wife Sandra (Smith) Doherty at home and his faithful dog Maxx, children Joseph (Clorinda) Doherty of Goshen, NY, Rick (Simone) Doherty of Suffern, NY, Christopher Doherty of Campbell Hall, NY, and Sara (Matt) Kern of Suffern, NY, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, step-children John F. Kennedy of Elmira, NY, April (Bill) Hortman of Campbell, NY, and Lynette Teets of Athens, PA, nine step-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 1 p.m. — 2 p.m. at Victory Church, 645 East Main Street, Troy. Funeral services will follow at the church at 2pm with the Pastors Josh Payne and Ed Herald co-officiating.
Burial will follow at Job Corners Cemetery, Millerton.
The family wishes to thank the Hospice Team for the excellent care given to their loved one during his illness.
