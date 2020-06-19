Joseph John “Joe” Steitzer Jr., 83, of Monroeton, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, Pennsylvania.
“Joe,” as he was known by his family and many friends, was born in Rush, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 1, 1936, the son of Joseph John Steitzer Sr. and Margaret Heylek Steitzer. He was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1954 and played baseball while in high school. On Feb. 22, 1957, Joe married the former Betty Jane Place in Towanda.
Joe was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for 43 years until retirement. In addition to his employment with GTE Sylvania, Joe also provided maintenance service for several area businesses and worked as a house painter in the community. Following his retirement, Joe provided courier service for Susquehanna Health Services for over 10 years. He was known for maintaining meticulous care of his property in Monroeton, where he enjoyed planting trees and flowering bushes. He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Towanda and the Towanda Country Club, where he enjoyed playing golf with his friends. Joe also held membership with the Monroeton Rod & Gun Club, Bradford County Outboard Motor Club and for many years was a dedicated supporter of Towanda Elks Lodge No. 2191, where he served on various committees, worked numerous fundraisers and events and was a Past Exalted Ruler of the lodge.
Joe served as a driver for the Towanda Ambulance Association and was a diligent blood donor for the American Red Cross for many years. In early years, Joe played softball for the Sylvania team and was also an avid bowler. Joe and Betty enjoyed socializing with their friends with whom they shared many wonderful times and memories. Joe treasured and enthusiastically shared with many his personally-autographed letter from professional baseball player Joe DiMaggio, whom he held in high regard, which he received as a youth.
Joe will be fondly remembered by many and will be dearly missed.
Joe’s Family includes his wife of 63 years, Betty Jane Steitzer; children, Bradley Joseph Steitzer (Karen Kinner) of East Athens, Brenda J. (Donald) Munkittrick of Monroeton; grandchildren, Stephenie (Kyle) Hoelscher of Lexington, Kentucky, Justin Steitzer of Chicago, Illinois, Melanie McGuire of Monroeton, Mark (Angie) Munkittrick of Lititz, Pennsylvania, Thomas Munkittrick (Wendy Harriman) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Adela and Sophia Hoelscher, Arielle Kinner, Elizabeth, Aiden and Grady McGuire, Isabella and Max Munkittrick; his sister, Helen Smith of Winter Park, Florida; sister-in-law, Nedra Steitzer of Hornell, New York; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his son, Brian J. Steitzer on Feb. 14, 1981; brother, Richard Steitzer; and brother-in-law, Donald Smith.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Towanda Elks Lodge No. 2191, 929 S. Main St. Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Joseph John Steitzer Jr.
The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting Joe’s Family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.