Joseph “John” L. Karpauitz, Jr., 88, of Potterville passed away of natural causes on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. Arrangements are under the direction of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
