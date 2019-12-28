Joseph Jude Lenox, 86, of 106 Foster Road, Towanda, passed away early Thursday morning Dec. 26, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, surrounded by family.
Joseph was born at home in Towanda on June 20, 1933, the youngest of nine children to Raymond and Sarah Duffy Lenox. He grew up in Towanda and graduated from Saint Agnes School and Towanda High School. Joseph attended Bloomsburg College for two years and was a member of the college 1951 undefeated football team. Joseph was called to military service with U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War. Following completion of his military service, Joseph attended Penn State University and graduated with his degree in chemical engineering. He was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for 37 years until retirement.
Joseph will be remembered as someone who loved his family, his friends, and a good time. “Uncle Joe” spent much of his early adult life camping, swimming and spending time with his many nieces and nephews. His attention was shared when in 1972, Joe married Marie Machung from Nanticoke. They had two daughters, Michelle and Laurie Lenox (and possibly reluctantly, inherited a few grand pups over the years). He has one grandchild, Emery Blessington, who loved to Facetime with Grandpa, or just cuddle up on his lap to show him her favorite video. Joseph enjoyed spending time with his wife, always open to a weekend bus trip, a road trip to visit his daughters, or seeing a show. His knack for getting good seats went beyond football games and restaurants, and to Marie’s delight, extended to concerts by Clay Aiken, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton. Joseph was a sports enthusiast, who spent much of his free time golfing at the Towanda Country Club, bowling with his buddies, or watching sporting events on TV. Joseph was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Towanda Knights of Columbus, Towanda Council No. 3915, Towanda Elks Lodge No. 2191, and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568. Being technologically inclined, Joseph became the unofficial family photographer, and while painstakingly slow during a photo op, fortuitously leaves a collection of slides that capture the memories of both the immediate and extended family throughout the years.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Marie Lenox; daughters, Michelle Lenox and fiancé, Mark Pfaff of Billerica, Massachusetts, Laurie Lenox and husband, Peter Blessington of Doylestown; granddaughter, Emery Lenox Blessington; sister-in-law, Margaret Lenox of Sayre; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Joseph was predeceased by his siblings, Katherine Lenox in infancy, Mary Seeley and husband, Gordon, Raymond Lenox and wife, Lillian, John Lenox and wife, Peg, William Lenox and wife, Dorothy, Leo Lenox, Anthony Lenox, and James Lenox and wife, Rose.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third St., Towanda, with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant. Members of Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568 and Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 will accord military honors at the church. Private interment will be held in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda, at a later date. If inclined, the family suggests that contributions may be directed to Saint Agnes School, 102 Third St., Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Joseph Jude Lenox. Or, live by his example of an open ear to a stranger, a laugh with good friends, or through the quiet love for your family members. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
