Joseph Kozak, 93, of West Burlington PA, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Joe was born on January 17, 1929, in Chester PA. His parents, Samuel and Annastasia Kozak, arrived in the United States from Austria in the early 1900s. Joe was predeceased by his wife, Ginette Carman Kozak, who he met while enjoying hunting in Bradford County and then married in 1984. He was a parishioner of St. John’s Catholic Church in Troy.
Joe had the unique distinction of serving in two branches of service, the US Merchant Marines and the US Army, during World War II and the Korean War.
At the age of 16, he enlisted in the Merchant Marines and was stationed onboard a US ship in Korean waters until 1951. Later that year, he enlisted in the US Army and again was stationed in Korea. During his service, Joe was awarded the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars and the Korean Ambassador for Peace medal. He was also honored as a Veteran of the Korean War with a Quilt of Valor.
After discharge from the Army, Joe wanted to return to the sea. He spent the next 5 years working as a longshoreman and then reenlisted in the Merchant Marines for another 24 years. Joe could list the 30 countries and 135 ports all over the world that he had been in. He loved going out on the sea, traveling the world, and his proudest family moments were at the many birthday celebrations.
Joe is survived by his stepson Claude (Beth) Carman of Troy PA and stepdaughter Linda (Tom) Marley of Galena, MD. Also surviving are grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Nicole, Steve, Anson and Nora; Brynne, Gordy, Kyah and Kabe; and Brett and Delaney Carman.
Joe was also predeceased by a sister, Mary Rivera, and 3 brothers, Peter, Michael, and William.
A private family service will be held at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA and burial will be in the Hilton Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.