Joseph P. “Joe” Leighton, 34, of Athens, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
He was born on Jan. 31, 1985 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the son of the late James “Ting” Leighton and Colleen Yates.
The love of Joe’s life was his family and he enjoyed spending time with them. Joe was a lifelong resident of Bradford County where he loved hunting and fishing.
Joe was known for giving a helping hand to those who were less fortunate than he. He also was a deeply caring person, always there for friends and family. Joe loved all animals, especially his dog, Jasmine, and cat, Richard Parker.
Joe is survived by his wife of eight years, Susan Beirne Leighton; his two daughters, Shanelle Beirne Leighton and Scarlett Beirne Leighton; brother, Jason Leighton of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; brothers and sisters-in-law, Timmy and Tammy Leighton of Rome, Pennsylvania, Jeff and Shelly Leighton of Rome, Pennsylvania, and Jim and Diane Leighton of Wysox, Pennsylvania; sister and brother-in-law, Tina and David Comstock of Towanda, Pennsylvania; sister, Lisa Bishop of Chester, South Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his mother-in-law and her husband, Debbie and Pat Bailey of Towanda, Pennsylvania; and father-in-law and his wife, Patrick and Sharon Beirne of Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Friends and family call from 5 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2019, at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pennsylvania. A celebration of Joe’s life will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Joe’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, 65 E. Elizabeth St., Suite 502, Wilkes-Barre, PA Office, Bethlehem, PA 18018 or the Bradford County Humane Society, U.S. Route 220, Ulster, PA 18850.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.)
