Joseph Patrick Brink, 42, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
He leaves behind his devastated parents, Larry and Eileen Brink of Athens and his siblings, Pamela and Algie LaBrasca of Pittsburgh, Jason and Hope Brink of Berne, New York, and Thomas and Bonnie Brink of Nowata, Oklahoma. He also leaves behind three nieces, four nephews and many friends.
Joe has served in the U.S. Army as a tanker and was recently working in construction.
Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 for a period of visitation with the family at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens.
He was very proud of his service to our country, in lieu of flowers, please help us to honor disabled veterans by a donation in Joseph’s memory to: secure.dav.org.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.
