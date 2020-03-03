Joseph W. Yuscavage III, 53, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, passed away very unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from injuries received in a tragic automobile accident.
Joseph William was born on Sept. 21, 1966, in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, to Joseph and the late Anita (Luce) Yuscavage. He attended Pittston Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1984. After graduation he attended Wilkes University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. Joey was currently employed by PennDOT for over 20 years where he obtained and served as a civil engineer.
Joey, a private individual, had many hobbies and interests including: astronomy, history and politics. He was a man of the Christian faith. He actively attended the Grover Church of Christ and took pleasure in reading and studying the Bible. He was very intelligent and was one who could add to any conversation. Joey loved his family and any time he was able to spend with them.
Surviving are his parents, Joseph and Ann Yuscavage of Cogan Station; brothers, Michael A. Yuscavage of Towanda, Christopher B. Yuscavage of Canton and Shawn K. Yuscavage of Pittsburgh; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A time of visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, with a funeral service following at noon. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wyoming, Pennsylvania. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
