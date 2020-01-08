Josephine Ann “Josie” Pelton Saxon, 73, of Brocktown Road, Monroeton, also known as “The Mayor of Powell,” passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Robert packer Hospital in Sayre.
Josie was born Dec. 15, 1946, the daughter of James and Felda Lane Pelton. She grew up in Ulster, and was a 1964 graduate of Athens Area High School.
In early years, Josie was employed as a manager and a cook for several area restaurants. She greatly enjoyed telephone conversations with her many friends and loved to feed a meal to anyone.
Josie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rodney C. and Brenda VanDuzer of Monroeton; stepson, John Marshall II of Danville; grandchildren, Larry, Brandon, Rodney Jr., Robert, Nikki, Josh, Amber, Crista, and Daniel; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Karen Collins of Laporte, Gloria Johnson of Powell, Esther Butcher and husband, Gary of Granville; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; special friends, Vivian Harbst of Elgin, South Carolina, Beverly Lamphere of Towanda, Debbie Thrasher-Roth of Monroeton; special niece, Barb Schutt of Waverly, New York; and special aunt, Ruth Lane of Milan. In addition to her parents, Josie was predeceased by her husbands, Rodney J. VanDuzer and Floyd H. Saxon; grandson, John Marshall III; sister, Sharon Pelton; sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Wayne Campbell; brother and sister-in-law, James and Alice Pelton and brother-in-law, Bill Johnson.
A private graveside service will be held at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 or the Animal Care Sanctuary, P.O. Box A., East Smithfield, PA 18817 in Josephine’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
