Josephine Ann Mooha “Usha” Klem, age 93, lifelong resident of Dushore, PA, passed away on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022, at the Gardens in Tunkhannock, PA.
Usha, as she was known by her family and friends was born on December 12, 1928, in Mildred, PA, a daughter of the late Stanley J. & Anna Mary Pastula Mooha. She graduated from the Cherry Township High School. She married George Samuel “Boxer” Klem on October 21, 1950, and he predeceased her on August 26, 1970.
Along with her husband, they owned and operated the Dushore Beverage Company from 1956 until Josephine sold it in in 1972. She then went to work at the Endicott Johnson Shoe Factory in Mildred, PA, and remained there until they closed the plant.
She was a loyal member of St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, and was very active in all their parish functions. She enjoyed all religious activities and also doing crafts. However her greatest joy was spending time with her family and cooking traditional polish meals. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving:
Son and daughter-in-law:
Dennis and Diane Klem Hillsgrove, PA
Daughter-in-law:
Teri Weaver Klem Dushore, PA
Grandchildren
Shane Palmer
Melanie Palmer Mingle
Donovan Klem
Great Grandchildren:
Hannah Mingle
Mason Mingle
Isaac Palmer
Sister:
Theresa Mucha Binghamton, NY
Sisters-in-law:
Mary Lou Klem Dushore, PA
Rosalie Burke Lopez, PA
Brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Frank and Joan Klem White Lake, MI
She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by a son, Joseph G. Klem on January 9, 1992, a daughter Cheryl Klem Palmer on May 4, 1996, and by brothers: Edward Mucha in 1945, William Mooha in 1978, and Frank E. Mucha in 2015, and by sisters, Helen Piasecki in 1989, Alice M. Kaier in 2006, Frances J. Pastusic in 2019, and Stella A. Patros in 2021.
A Transferal Service will be held on Monday morning, April 18, 2022, at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, with the Rev. Thomas J. Major, her pastor, presiding. Interment will follow in St. Vladimir’s Cemetery, Lopez, PA.
Friends and family may call at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, on Monday morning, April 18, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the start of the transferal at 10:30 AM.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the IHM Parish, PO Box 307, Dushore, PA 18614 or to the Dushore Fire & Ambulance Assoc., PO Box 1, Dushore, PA 18614.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
