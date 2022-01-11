Josephine Wright, 99, longtime resident of Granville Summit, passed away January 9, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. Josephine was born September 4, 1922 in East Troy, a daughter of the late George and Louise (Hanscom) Rathbun and stepmother, Ruth Rathbun. She was a graduate of Troy High School, class of 1940.
On January 19, 1941, Jo married the love of her life, Phil Wright. In 1947 the young couple acquired a dairy farm in Granville Township. Together they owned and operated the successful farm for many years until their retirement in 1986. Jo was a member of the Windfall United Methodist Church. After moving to live with her daughter, she attended Pennsylvania Avenue United Methodist Church in Pine City, NY.
Jo loved and cherished her family. She always put others before herself, which made her a wonderful role model for her family, and all who knew her. She enjoyed reading, sewing and quilting. Quilting was a joy and she made quilts for her children, grandchildren and other family and friends. She received many awards at the Troy Fair with her quilting projects.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Daisy Wright of Granville Summit; daughter and son-in law, Bonnie Hall-Dalia and Don Dalia of Pine City, NY; seven grandchildren, Darla (Don Boal, Kris (Wendy) Wright, Kelley (Sam) Egli, Mathew Wright, Michael (April) Wright, Rebecca (Sean) Bowers, and Andrew Hall; brothers and sisters, Harold (Johann) Rathbun of Alabama, Robert (Kay) Rathbun of Troy, Ruth Ann Shumaker of Elmira; brother-in-law Carroll Wooster of Tallmadge, Ohio, 27 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by husband, Philip Wright; son-in-law Larry Hall; grandson, Richard Hall; sister, Doris Wooster, brother-in-law Gayle Shumaker.
A private burial will be held in the Windfall Cemetery. A celebration of Josephine’s life will be announced at a later date. Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorials in Mrs. Wright’s name be directed to Windfall United Methodist Church, C/O Marge Pratt, 132 Coolbaugh Hill Road, Granville Summit, PA 16926 or to a charity of your choice. Please share memories of Josephine and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
