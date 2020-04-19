We are so very sad to announce that our son, Joshua David Stevens, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, March 27, 2020, after a long battle with diabetes and drug addiction. Joshua was 36 years young. Joshua had been residing in Aurora, Colorado, for the past two years.
Joshua was born on June 19, 1983, in Sayre, Pennsylvania. Joshua is the son of John Merton Stevens, (Cindy) of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, and Pamela K. Nichols Clarke, (Robert) of Apalachin, New York. Joshua was very close with his Step-Father, “Bob”.
Joshua has two sisters, Ashley Stevens Kelley (Michael his brother-in-law), of Delran, New Jersey, and Michelle Clarke Bancroft (Adam his brother-in-law), of Nashville, Tennessee. Joshua has one nephew, Eoin Anthony Kelley, and two nieces, Evelyn Mae Bancroft and Meabh Charlotte Kelley.
Joshua graduated from Athens Area High School in 2001 and worked in nearby areas as a welder for the oil field industry for many years prior to relocating to Colorado two years ago.
Joshua was very active in sports. Joshua was Quarterback for his High School Football Team. Joshua’s favorite team was the Pittsburg Steelers. Joshua also Pole vaulted for his High School Track Team. Joshua placed fifth and competed at States Indoor and Outdoor Games in 2000 and placed second at States in 2001. Joshua was the Keystone State Games Decathlon Champion in 1999 and 2000. Joshua was voted outstanding High School Track Athlete in 2000. Joshua is also the Athens High School record holder in the Pole Vault, both indoor and outdoor. Joshua also loved fishing at the Nichols Family Cabin and hunting deer.
Some of Joshua’s favorite foods were Apple pie, which he always had for his birthday, his Momma’s chocolate chip cookies, and his Aunt Barb’s homemade bread.
Joshua is survived by his Grandmother, Charlotte Stevens, and his Grandfather, Wallace E. Nichols.
Joshua also has several Aunts and Uncles and cousins. Joshua was close to his Uncle Larry Nichols of East Smithfield, Pennsylvania.
Joshua is predeceased by his Grandmother, Wilma Jackson Nichols, and his Grandfather, Clarence Stevens, whom he was very close to.
Joshua loved to help people whenever he was able. Joshua had so much to offer but was not able to help himself become free from his addictions.
Joshua was an organ donor and he encouraged others to do the same.
Joshua did not like fanfare and would not want flowers given; but would ask that any donations be made to a charity of your choosing or the diabetes foundation.
Joshua always said he wanted to be laid to rest by his Grandfather Stevens in Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania.
Joshua was baptized a few years ago and had had a faith based life in the past.
We are but a moments’ sunlight fading in the grass.
I came up out of the water
Raise my Hands up to the Father
Gave it all to him that day
Felt a new wind kiss my face
Walked away, eyes wide open
Could finally see where I was going
Didn’t matter where I’d been,
I’m not the same man I was then
I got a lot of “hey I’m sorry”
The things I’ve done man that was not me
I wish I could take it all back; I just want to tell em’ that
I got off track, I made mistakes
Back slid my way into that place where souls get lost
Lines get crossed and the pain won’t go away
I hit my knees, now here I stand
There I was, now here I am…Here I am changed
I’ve changed for the better
More Smiles, that’s better
I even started to forgive myself
I hit my knees, now I here I stand
There I was, now here I am
Here I am, Here I am, Here I am Changed
Yes I am, I’m, changed for the better.
Joshua is whole again. We will miss him and will always love him.
A celebration of Joshua’s life will tentatively be held on June 19, 2020, at the Nichols Family Cabin officiated by his Uncle Tim Stevens. Burial services will be held prior to the celebration at the Big Pond Cemetery. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.
