Joshua Starr Hanley, age 45, of Wysox, Pennsylvania, died July 18, 2020 from an ATV accident. He was a baptized Christian. He was born on June 4, 1975 the son of Ed and Sue Hanley in Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
His family moved to the house on Crow Hill on the bad curve in 1979. He attended Wyalusing High School and afterwards went to Pennsylvania College of Technology and graduated with honors.
Josh was previously employed at Binghamton Honda and currently worked at BAE systems in Endicott, New York. Josh grew up loving any kind of motorcycle, ATV, or tractor. He raced motocross on many tracks and still rode frequently on local practice tracks. He married his love, Michelle Hepp on Aug. 1, 2009 after having been together since 1996. They were both baptized the day before their marriage. They spent many years enjoying motocross, snowmobiling, and four-wheeling together. He was a devoted son, loving husband and brother, and would help his friends with anything they needed to fix, at any time. The humbleness and goodness of his heart was too big to put on paper. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Hanley; his parents, Ed and Sue Hanley; brother, Matt Hanley, and his wife, Karlene; brother, Mike Hanley; sister, Ginger Sonnier, and her husband Darren; in-laws, James and Donna Hepp; brother-in-law, James Hepp Jr. (Christine); and sister in-law, Brenda Hepp; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nephews.
He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Charles and Jeanne LeBold and Robert and Gertrude Hanley; his uncle, Gerald Hanley; and his brother, Edward Hanley, with whom he shared the same birthday.
Funeral services for Josh will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, with Reverend William Westbrook of the Camptown Community Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Camptown Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Due to the current pandemic, masks will be required to enter the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Department, 6149 Herrickville Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853, or H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association, c/o Peggy Coleman, 4001 Sugar Cabin Road, Rome, PA 18837, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or on their website www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
