Joyce Ann Berry, age 87, of Gillett, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Bradford County Manor following declining health.
Born on April 23, 1932 in Mosherville, Pennsylvania, Joyce was the daughter of the late, LaRue and Winifred Sterling Avery. She married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Berry on July 15, 1949 in Gillett, Pennsylvania.
In addition to “Dick” she is survived by her loving daughter and care taker, Pam (Jim) Updike; and a sister-in-law, Dora Anne Avery, Gillett, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Shawna, Tara, Zach, Tiffany, and Zane; seven great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Trenton, Kailyn, Tayla, Madison, Marley, and Noah; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Debbie Berry Haxton; siblings, Winifred (Wayne) Harkness and LaRue Avery.
Joyce was a wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed her winters in Florida, car shows with “Dick” and shopping. She was employed for many years at American Silk Label as a secretary and was an active member of the Gillett Baptist Church.
Family and friends will be received between the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Caywood’s Funeral Home and Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira. Funeral services take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Caywood’s, with her pastor and friend Pastor Mickey Cavanaugh officiating, followed by graveside services in Gillett Cemetery.
