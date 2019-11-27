Joyce E. Kelley, 94, of North Towanda, went home to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, Nov. 26, 2019 from her home with her family by her side. Joyce was born in Towanda on Dec. 17, 1924, the daughter of Francis Potter and Ruth Hunsinger Potter. Joyce was a graduate of Towanda High School. Joyce devoted her life to raising her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Joyce enjoyed singing in the choir at the North Towanda United Methodist Church, gardening, flowers, crocheting, painting, drawing, and crafts. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Gregory
Jay Kelley and Julia Kelley of Ulster, daughters, Amy Joyce Kelley and Susan Kay Kelley both of North Towanda; daughter-in-law, Kyong AE Kelley of Fitchburg, Massachusetts; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Elwyn F. “Sam” Kelley on May 30, 1984; children, Brenda Swingle, Colin “Bud” Kelley, Francis Kelley, and James Kelley; sisters, Shirley Smith and Beth Potter; and brothers, Richard Potter and Robert Potter.
The family extends their deepest appreciation to Joyce’s daughters-in-law, Julia Kelley and Kyong AE “Sunny” Kelley and to Guthrie Hospice for their loving care and assistance.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, with Pastor Larry Jennings officiating. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.