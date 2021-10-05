Mrs. Joyce Edsell Fassett, age 73, of Laceyville, PA, passed away early Saturday morning, October 2, 2021, at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital.
Joyce was born on April 16, 1948, in Sayre, PA, a daughter of the late Andrew Bryce and Estella Gertrude Moore Edsell. She graduated from the Northeast Bradford High School a member of the class of 1965. After graduation she went to work at the Agway in Nichols, NY, and then IBM in Owego.
In 1968 she moved and made her home in Laceyville, PA. She met Charles Robert Fassett in 1977 and they have been together ever since. They made it official and were married on April 24, 1993. In her later years she worked in the bakery at Weis Market in Tunkhannock, PA, until her retirement.
She was a member of the former West Auburn Baptist Church.
She enjoyed baking and tending to her flowers in her gardens. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving: Husband: Charles R. “Chuck” Fassett at home; six children: Wayne Force, Laceyville, PA, Daniel & Kelly Force, Laceyville, PA, Julie Force, Laceyville, PA, Anthony “Tony” Force, Laceyville, PA, Calvin Fassett & Elise Ingham, Lawton, PA, Dawn & Brian Hartford, Canton, PA; three step children: Debbie Force, Laceyville, PA,Tina Weaver, Philadelphia, PA, Scott Fassett, Scranton, PA; three grandchildren who she raised as her own: John & Tara Weaver, Picture Rocks, PA, James Weaver, Laceyville, PA, Crystal Weaver & Nicole Ruhf, Laceyville, PA; grandchildren: Zack & Melanie Force, Clayton Force & Lisa Wright, Brooke Force, Winnie Crawford & Mitch Bly, Hilda Force, Tyler Force, Stephanie Shoemaker, Tonia Morden, Lynn Morden, Travis Fassett, Josh Fassett, Amanda Fassett, Franchesca Fassett, Larissa Casselbury, Cory Brower, Austin Fassett, Keiana Fassett, Penny Saltsman, Kylie Saltsman, Skylar Hartford; three brothers: Preston & Naomi Edsell, Troy, PA, Gary & Eileen Edsell, Elysburg, PA, Greg & Marie Wood, Rome, PA; three sisters: Carol & Brian Canfield, East Smithfield, PA, Beverly & Earl Packard, Hornell, NY, Debbie & Michael Bolton,Potterville, PA; three brothers-in-law: Clifford Fassett, Rushville, PA, David Fassett, Laceyville, PA, Richard & Ruth Fassett, Terrytown, PA; two sisters-in-law: Mary & Bill Walters, Towanda, PA, Iva Fassett, Saxton, PA,
She’s also survived by several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her step-mother, Marletta Smith Wood Edsell and a step-son, Charles Robert Fassett Jr.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday evening, October 6, 2021, at 6:00 PM at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with the Rev. Timothy Barnett officiating.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, from 4:00 PM until the start of the service at 6:00 PM.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to the North Orwell Union Church, 53 Roughts Hollow Lane, Rome, PA 18837; or to the New Hope Ministries, 1575 State Route 367, Laceyville, PA 18623.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
