Joyce Elizabeth Haight Danielski, 91, of Wysox, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday evening, May 29, 2020 at her home following declining health. Joyce was born Jan. 19, 1929 in Monroeton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Russell C. and Emma Augusta Spear Haight. She was a graduate of Towanda High School and later on Aug. 12, 1950, Joyce married Theodore “Ted” Danielski. Joyce was the oldest member of the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda, Pennsylvania. The couple owned and operated their dairy farm in Herrickville for 10 years and subsequently moved to California where they resided for 30 years. While residing in California, Joyce was employed by the Rough Riders Clothing Company and by the Napa Valley School District. Joyce attended the Grace Baptist Church in Napa Valley and enjoyed singing with the church choir. Following their retirement, Joyce and Ted returned to Wysox in 2000 to be near their family and enjoyed traveling for several years in their motor home. Joyce loved God and her church family. She read her Bible every morning. Joyce enjoyed bowling, playing “marbley” and pinochle with her husband Ted, and working word finder puzzles.
Surviving are her sons, Theodore Vincent Danielski of Reno, Nevada, Daryl Leigh Danielski of Wysox, Robin Lynn Danielski and wife Ona of Blanchard, Idaho; grandchildren, Kristian Danielski, Honore Williams, Daryl Adam Danielski, Paul Kite, Crystal Horvath; great-grandchildren, Hailey Danielski, Jesiah Danielski, Noah Horvath, and Gabriel Reyes; special niece, Charlene Benjamin, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Ted on July 6, 2011; sisters, Leota Tinklepaugh and Beverly Jean Vough; brothers, Wayne Haight, Reginald Allen “Snapper” Haight, and Keith S. “Bill” Haight Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Independent Baptist Church, Towanda, with Pastor Donn Hauser officiating. Interment will be private in the East Herrick Cemetery, Herrick Township, Pennsylvania. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Independent Baptist Church, 109 Cherry St., Towanda, PA 18848 or to the American Heart Association, 1704 Warren Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701, in memory of Joyce Elizabeth Haight Danielski. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
