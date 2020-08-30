Joyce Johnson Fuller, 80, formerly of N. Main St., Towanda, passed away Friday evening, Aug. 28, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Joyce was born in Sayre, on Aug. 3, 1940 the daughter of Harold Johnson and Amy Lee Johnson.
She attended the Towanda Schools and later on Jan. 9, 1956, Joyce married Leo J. Fuller in Wysox.
In early years, Joyce was employed by the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Company in Mildred, PA. She was subsequently employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for 20 years until retirement. Joyce was a member of the Sylvania Women’s Club.
Joyce was an avid baseball and softball fan and attended countless Little League, high school and local softball games. She liked to play card games, challenging her grandkids to endless rounds of Uno and Skipbo. Joyce was a dog lover and enjoyed spoiling her pets.
She is survived by her children, Wayne Fuller and wife, Debra Fuller of Bear Creek, Alan Fuller and Bryon Fuller both of Towanda, Wanda Fields and husband, Dave Fields of Waldron, Indiana, eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Joyce is also survived by her sister, Betty Ballard of Towanda; brother-in-law, Norman Fuller of Rome; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, of 54 years, Leo J. Fuller on Feb. 10, 2010; brothers, Basil, Harold and Ronald Johnson; and sisters, Catherine Lee and Geraldine Bacorn.
The private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4 at Bradford County Memorial Park, Luthers Mills. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bradford County Humane Society in Ulster.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
