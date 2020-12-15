Joyce Jones Fields, 91, of Herrick Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 12, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor in W. Burlington Township, Pennsylvania.
Joyce was born at home in South Warren, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 4, 1929 to Edwin Jones and Leola Rockefeller Jones. She was a graduate of LeRaysville High School and in early years worked at the Camptown sewing factory. On Oct. 19, 1949 Joyce married Robert H. “Bob” Fields in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. She assisted her husband in the operation of their family farm for many years. Her main interest in life was her home and family. Joyce enjoyed ceramics and crocheting.
Surviving are, her son, Robert H. “Bob” Fields Jr. and wife, Donna Fields; daughter, Roberta Joyce Bates; grandchildren, Michelle Miller (Jeff Taylor), Jeanette Fields, Joseph Kevin Bates (Mindy Chilson), Theresa Lynn Bates; great-grandchildren, Kyle Miller, Abigale Miller, Kaleigh Fields, Cameron Fields, Ethan Casselbury, Chase Lewis, Dawson Bates, Emily Chilson, Marlee Bates, Jacob Casselbury, Evan Casselbury and Mattie Casselbury; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Jim Howard; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert H. Fields on Aug. 15, 2006; son-in-law, Harvey Bates; an infant great-granddaughter, Casey Erin Miller; and her sister, Vivian Edsell.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the East Herrick Cemetery, Herrick Township, Pennsylvania.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association, in care of Peggy Coleman, 4001 Sugar Cabin Road, Rome, PA 18837 in memory of Joyce Jones Fields.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda. There are no calling hours. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
