Joyce Kasson Gerould, 92, of New Port Richey, FL formerly of Wetona, PA passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Marliere Hospice Care Center in New Port Richey. Joyce was born at her grandmother’s home in Johnson City, NY on February 17, 1928. She was a daughter of Ray Hugh Kasson and Pearl Burdick Kasson. Joyce grew up on a farm and she and her husband operated a farm for around 40 years. Joyce got married to Robert on September 5, 1946. She was employed by the Bradford County Manor for a short time. She enjoyed reading, sketching and caring for her dogs and cats. She also enjoyed gardening in her flower garden, playing the piano and ukulele and using Grandpad to message family. Joyce enjoyed attending church and watching services on Facebook when she wasn’t able to attend. She is survived by her children, Dan Gerould and wife Connie of Towanda, PA, Diane Gerould of West Leroy, PA, Robin Gerould of New Port Richey, FL, Holly Hoell and husband Christopher of Spring Branch, TX, grandchildren, Cindy Gerould, Wendy Gerould, Kimberly Scherer and husband Mark , Connor Hoell and wife Athena. Great grandchildren, Chase, Brenten Gerould, Alisha Pushinsky, Collin Scherer, Zoey Haldeman and Dustin Scherer. Sisters, Edith Short, Joan Founce, brother, Jerry Kasson as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, husband, Robert Gerould on September 30, 2000, daughters, Dawn Roberta Gerould Cutajar on October 28, 1988, Kay Anita Gerould on March 6, 2019, brothers, Donald, Kenway, and Clifford Kasson, sister, Eileen Kasson Wolf and an infant sister.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Donn Hauser of the Independent Baptist Church, Towanda, PA officiating. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
