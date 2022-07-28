Joyce L. (Nichols) Cooke, age 55 of Ridgebury Township passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital following a valiant fight with cancer. Joy was born April 20, 1967, in Elmira daughter of Joann (Halstead) Nichols and the late Ralph Nichols. Following graduation from high school, she attended Elmira Business Institute. She enjoyed raising her family with her husband Dan. Joy was a member of the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church and member of the choir. She also was a member of the Wesleyan Women’s Ministries and Spirit Wind Ministries. In her spare time, she loved to sing, create her art work on stone and had recently found great pleasure in painting on canvas. Joy really enjoyed spending anytime with family, she loved spending time with her mom and sisters at the lake making so many memories with the extended family. She loved to laugh and snort with her friends and enjoyed her coffee and shopping trips.
Surviving are her mother Joann Nichols, husband Daniel L. Cooke of Gillett, PA, a daughter and son in law, Jessica & Tom Fox of Springbrook Township, PA, a son Peter Cooke of Gillett, PA, three grandchildren, Mason, Maleah and Maddox Fox, sisters, Sherry (Vern) Cooper of Waverly, NY, Linda (Chris Cole) Folkers of Breesport, NY, Cindi (Chris) Norton of Burlington, PA, Sue (Rick) Williams of Ridgebury, PA, several nieces and nephews and an Uncle Denny Sullivan.
Joy was predeceased by her father and her namesake, Aunt Joyce Sullivan.
Family and friends are invited to call from 12 PM to 2 PM, Monday August 1, 2022, at the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, 13255 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett PA 16925. Her service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 2:00 PM with Pastor Rob Wuethrich officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.
Memorials in Joy’s name may be made t the Little Pink Houses of Hope, 2442 Tribek Court, Burlington, NC, 27215.
