Joyce Margaret Bolton, 85, of 535 Cash Creek Road, Ulster, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday morning, June 28, 2020 at her home following declining health.
Joyce was born in Rome Township, Pennsylvania, on June 5, 1935, the daughter of the late Howard Leslie DePew and Marjorie Gillette Depew. Joyce received her GED in 1992 and graduated from Athens Area High School along with her grandson, Shawn Rosenberger. Joyce was employed by Bill Brown at the A & W Restaurant in Wysox, Pennsylvania, for a number of years and was later employed by E.I. DuPont in Towanda for 23 years until her retirement. Joyce was a member of the Toastmasters group at E. I. DuPont. In early years, Joyce enjoyed traveling, gardening, working among her flowers, cooking, canning, and genealogy.
Her family includes her husband of 40 years, Darius A. “Bucky” Bolton; children, Linda (Richard) Rockwell of Florida, Sandra (Marty) Sanders of Florida, Marsha Rounds of Athens, Pennsylvania, Gary (Kate) Ruger of Greenville, New York, Chris (Susan) Ruger of Corning, New York; grandchildren, Shawn, Kim, Eric, Jason, Darren, Joshua, Scott and Joel; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Howard DePew Jr., Shirley Shaffer, Sharon (Duane) Tubbs, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Darling Cemetery, Orwell Township, Pennsylvania, with Pastor Larry Jennings officiating. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bowen-Farr Funeral Home, Ulster, Pennsylvania. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
