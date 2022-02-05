Mrs. Joyce Stethers, age 94, well-known Camptown, PA, resident, passed away peacefully at the Sayre Health Care Center on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
Joyce was born on August 24, 1927, in Towanda, PA, a daughter of the late Henry and Daisy Watkins Lines.
Joyce was a graduate of the Towanda High School Class of 1945. She met and later married Jerry Stethers of Camptown, on February 21, 1948. They bought a farm, through the GI Bill, in Camptown, where they resided and raised three sons. After 72 years of marriage, Jerry passed away on December 16, 2020.
Joyce was a dedicated member of the Camptown United Methodist Church. She volunteered at many dinners as a member of the United Methodist Women, raising funds for missions.
Joyce loved spending time with her family and being a homemaker. She was a 12 year volunteer for the Towanda Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit. She was also a Cub Scout Den leader for a number of years.
Surviving:
Two sons and daughters-in-law:
Lanny & Debbie Stethers, Camptown, PA
Lonnie & Leslie Santos Stethers, Athens, PA
Daughter-in-law:
Jennifer Brotzman, Tunkhannock, PA
Grandchildren:
Lori (Marshall Greenberg) Stethers
Shannon Taylor
Damon (Angie) Stethers
Stephanie (Joe) Joyce
Melissa (Chris) Tewksbury
Emily (Bryan) Hunter
Andrea (Jeff) Orpin
Dr. Meredith (Dr.Dejan) Grujic
Allison Stethers
Rachael (Garrett) Keyser
Caitlin Stethers
She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Larry G. Stethers, on June 3, 1998, and by brothers: Hank Lines, Lynn Lines, and half-brother Rodney Watkins.
Funeral Services will be private. Interment will be made in the Camptown Cemetery where Joyce and Jerry will be laid to rest together.
Memorial contributions may be directed to: Camptown United Methodist Church, % Bonnie Mader, 4553 Route 706, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
