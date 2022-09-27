Joyce VanDusen, a long-time resident of Towanda, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on September 25, 2022. She was born on May 16, 1940 to the late Daniel VanDusen (father) and Bessie (Potter) VanDusen (mother).
Joyce is survived by her devoted friend, Mary O’Connor of Towanda, PA; cousin, Dolores Vassalo and Dolores’s daughters Monique Webber (Godchild) and Michelle Allio; her additional Godchildren Megan (Benjamin) Jackson and Ryan Funk; close friends including the families of the late Steven Dean Benjamin and Irvine Benjamin of Towanda, PA; along with many adored friends, cousins, and surrogate nieces and nephews.
Joyce grew up in Towanda, Pennsylvania and graduated with the Towanda High School Class of 1958. She graduated with her Bachelor’s in Elementary Education at Mansfield University in 1962, her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education at Elmira College in 1969, and her Principal’s Certificate at Penn State University in 1971.
Starting in September 1962, she served as a teacher at the Towanda Area School District. Then, she became the elementary principal where she served until her retirement in August 1995. Her professional and social organizations included the Alpha Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma and the Pennsylvania Association of Retired School Personnel (PASR). Honors she received included Volunteer of the Year from the Bradford-Sullivan Chapter of PASR and President of the Bradford-Sullivan Chapter of PASR.
She was an active member of the French Asylum United Methodist Church where she served as the Sunday School Superintendent, choir member, United Methodist Women member, and various administrative positions at the church throughout the years. She also served in several roles in the United Methodist District. Her strong Christian faith radiated from her actions and love for those around her.
Joyce was a strong, independent woman who set an example to those who were fortunate enough to meet her along her path. She was loving and generous. Throughout the years, Joyce enjoyed playing cards, attending family picnics, grabbing coffee and lunch with friends, bowling, and spending time with her canine friends. Her other activities included Towanda Business & Professional Women’s Association, Towanda Gun Club member, and Bradford County Outboard Motor Club member.
She will be missed by family, friends, and neighbors.
A Memorial Service will be held at French Asylum United Methodist Church (Towanda, PA) on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m..
Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in Joyce’s memory to the Bradford County Humane Society, Guthrie Hospice, and the French Asylum United Methodist Church where Joyce was a longstanding, committed member.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
