Juanita Lantz Teeter, 83, of Towanda, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at her home following a brief illness.
She was born on April 26, 1940, in Sayre, PA, the daughter of the late Luther L. and Kathryn (Golden) Lantz.
Juanita loved music, and playing guitar and piano. She enjoyed camping, yard sales, Bingo, playing cards, and gardening. She loved spending time with her family enjoying a cup of hot tea and visiting.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by beloved husband of 40 years Robert “Bill” Teeter, son Andy Jay Teeter, brothers and sisters-in-law Dick and Neva Lantz, Paul and Betty Lantz, Jack and Mary Lantz, Larry and Diana Lantz, brother Ralph Lantz, sisters and brothers-in-law Doris and Morris Ladue, Lois and Dick Ludwig, and brother-in-law Paul Potter.
Juanita is survived by her children Jenny and Tim Moore, Scott and Cindy Teeter, her nephew who was like a son to her Clifford Ludwig, grandchildren Zackary and Twylia Teeter, Cassandra and Wyatt Kuhr, Mackenzie Moore, and Joseph Teeter, great-grandson Rowan Scott Teeter, sister Phyllis Potter, sister and brother-in-law Carole and Bill Powless, brother and sister-in-law Bill and Madge Lantz, sister-in-law Karin Lantz, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and her special friends Judy and Gail, and her “adopted daughter” Tammy Farley.
A Time of Visitation will be held for friends and family on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 2pm-3pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 3pm.
Memorial donations may be made in Juanita’s name to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 or American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or www.cancer.org.
