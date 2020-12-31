Juanita “Skeet” C. Patterson, 90, of Towanda passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 24, 2020 at her home of 70 years with family by her side and in her heart. Juanita was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and loved her family unconditionally. She found great joy in her beloved grandchildren and loved to share the wonderful memories of taking them on camping trips and the many hunting adventures she had with her family.
Juanita was born Nov. 4, 1930 in Towanda. She was the daughter of George and Theda Stephens Connor. She was a graduate of Towanda High School, Class of 1948 and remained active in the planning of class reunions for many years. Juanita married James L. Patterson September 2,1950 and they enjoyed 61 years together. Juanita was employed by the former Acme Market in Towanda, as a cashier and with the meat department for 38 years until her retirement. She always had time to for a smile and conversation for anyone she met and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Juanita and her husband, Jim, enjoyed Modern Western Square Dancing and were charter members and twice presidents of the Grand Paraders of Troy. Juanita loved to share stories of square dancing and the life-long friendships she made. The couple traveled extensively in their motor home to all 49 states and additionally traveled to many foreign countries. For a number of years, Juanita enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida. Juanita attended the First United Methodist Church in Towanda.
Juanita is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Patrick) Smith of Waverly, NY and their daughters, Gretchen (Andrew) Chadwick and Andrea (Paudie) Long, Dr’s. Cynthia Patterson (Fred) Kephart of York, PA and their children, Amelia (Charles) Iaconangelo, James Kephart, and Christopher Kephart,
her son, Tim Patterson (Donna Benjamin) of Towanda and his children, Eric Patterson (Lauren Cerio) and Heather (Bill) Sproule,
great grandchildren, LilyAnn, Ben, Connor Sproule, Gemma and Callan Long, and her sister, Virginia White of Shamokin Dam, PA.
In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James L. Patterson, beloved son, James Connor Patterson, sister, Winifred Schmid, and brother, George Connor.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
