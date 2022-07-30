Judith Dempsey Mills, 83, of Dushore, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022. Born in Sayre, PA on November 17, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Dempsey. She grew up on Sugar Hill (Mildred) PA and attended Turnpike High School. She was a lifelong resident of Dushore. Judy worked at several Sullivan County Businesses; including Harrington Creamery where she worked as a Dolly Madison ice cream packer, Dushore Lingerie, Sulcraft Pajama Factory, Endicott Johnson, and the Sullivan Terrace. She also worked at the Lycoming Hotel & the Meshoppen Dress Factory.
She was a fabulous cook and loved to make the Russian and Irish recipes passed down from her grandparents and parents. She would regularly make many delicious meals for her nieces to take back to the “city” with them when they were going to college.
Her favorite pastimes were spending time with family and enjoying several of the family dogs including Tina, Penny, Greta & Cooper. She was an avid Elvis fan, enjoyed watching classical movies and westerns and crocheting. She also enjoyed watching the wildlife, especially the deer.
She is survived by her sister Sandra Saxe and brother-in-law, Michael Saxe of Dushore, PA, her Uncle Nicholas (Pat) Borick of Hernando, FL, nieces Michelle Ryan of Larchmont, NY and Mary Saxe of Landsdale, PA, nephew Michael (Robin Fiester) Saxe of Dushore, PA, great nephew Johnathon Saxe of Williamsport, PA, two great nieces Camille & Zoë Ryan of Larchmont, NY and her favorite nephew-in-law, Greg Ryan of Larchmont, NY.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday August 1st at St. Basils Church in Dushore, and a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. A private burial will follow.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
