Judith M. (Ward) Sentyz, 74, of Canton, formerly of Chester County, PA, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, in Canton Township while residing with her daughter. Judith was born July 21, 1948, to the late Russell and Frances (Morley) Ward. She attended Troy area schools and later graduated in 1966 from the Strong Vincent High school in Erie, PA. Following high school, Judith attended the Erie Business School where she obtained an associate degree in business. Judith was employed as a secretary at various businesses throughout the Philadelphia area until 1988 when she moved back to her childhood home of Bradford County.
Surviving are her children; Andrew (Kylie) Sentyz of West Chester, Catherine “Katie” Drever of Canton, grandchildren; Zachary Sentyz, Zane Drever, Gwen Drever, Christopher Hand, Alexis Hand and Jaxon Sentyz, great grandchild; Sonalee Sentyz, a sister-in-law; Janet Ward of Massachusetts, special cousins; Kay Ervay of West Burlington, Suzie Crane of East Smithfield and Leigh Trasco of Sayre, an aunt; Bertha Kingsley as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Judith was predeceased by a daughter; Stephanie Sentyz in June of 2018, the father of her children; Charles Sentyz of 30 years and a brother; Russell Ward Jr.
Maintaining to Judy’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be held in the Bradford County Memorial Park at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the American Lung Association to honor Judith’s loving memory.
Memories of Judith and condolences to the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
