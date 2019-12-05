Mrs. Judith Zinserling, age 74, of New Albany, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the Highlands Medical Center, Laporte.
Judith was born on Nov. 8, 1945, in Denver, Colorado, daughter of the late Edward and Catherine Hayden Zinserling. She graduated from the James L. Baker High School as a member of class of 1961.
Judith was employed as a nursing assistant at Schuyler County Hospital, Watkins Glen, New York, for most of her career. She retired in 2002, and moved to Bradford County to be closer to her daughter. She was a loving mother, and grandmother, and will be missed by all that knew her. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also liked knitting and crafts.
Surviving are her children, Sharon and Mike Watkins, New Albany, Jason Spearman, Odessa, New York; sister, Barbara Melvin, Baldwinsville, New York; and five grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John Spearman in 1998.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the P Dean Homer Funeral Home, 1 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
