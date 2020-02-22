Judy A. Eddy, known by many as “Ma,” 63, of 2756 Austinville Road, Troy, Columbia Township, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at her home. Judy was born in Blossburg, on March 5, 1956, the daughter of Donald E. Eddy and Esther A. Wood Eddy. She attended Troy High School and was subsequently employed by the Martha Lloyd School in Troy. Judy was employed by the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township for many years. She will be remembered for her loving and giving spirit. Judy enjoyed music, the outdoors, being near water and fishing.
Surviving are her children, Kenneth John Withey of Austinville, Julie Ann Rogers and husband, Glen of Okeene, Oklahoma, Karen Lynn Shadduck and husband, David of Troy; six grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Donna Eddy, Donald and Carol Eddy; brother, Duane Johnson all of Austinville; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by brothers, Dean and Gerald Johnson.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
