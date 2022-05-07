Judy Ann Davidson, 77, of Sayre, PA, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home May 5, 2022. She was a beloved wife, a loving mother, and an adoring Grammy.
Judy was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Alice Skinkle, her sister Lois Page, father and mother-in-law Thomas and Jane Davidson Sr., brother-in-law Donald Davidson, nephew Christopher Howard and niece Marissa Davidson.
Judy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Thomas D. Davidson Jr., daughters Karen Davidson of Sayre, Debra Ferguson (Mike) of Athens, her grandchildren Jared Wayman of Edinboro, Pa and Lauren Wayman of Athens. Judy is also survived by her sister Charlene (Gerald) Howard of Idaho, brother-in-law Dale (Lisa) Davidson, nieces Kaiyt Howard, Kimberly (Robert) Magnussen, and Kristen (Mark) Wigal and great nieces Lexi Wigal, Addy Wigal, and great nephew Stryker Wigal. And of course, her bologna bestie, her dog Neiko.
Judy graduated from Sayre High School in 1963. She went on to pursue a career in nursing attending Robert Packer School of Nursing, graduating in 1966. Upon graduating, she married the love of her life, Thomas Davidson Jr. She then began her career as a nurse. She worked at Robert Packer Hospital for many years. Her career included many different departments, Obstetrics, Head Nurse of the Operating Room, Dialysis, Head Nurse of the Intensive Care Unit and as a Clinical Coordinator. She also served as the Director of Nursing at the Troy Hospital in Troy, Pa. She retired after serving as a Clinical Coordinator at the Arnot Hospital in Elmira, NY.
During her career as a nurse, Judy touched so many lives. She was the first person to lend a helping hand or give advice. Anyone needing help, she was there to do absolutely anything she could, whether it was solving an issue of a patient or their families, to a coworker in need of extra money to stretch their paycheck. She wanted to make sure everyone had what they needed…. Always!
As a wife, a mother, or a Grammy, she was always so selfless. Judy was the kindest soul, the comedic relief, and a strong shoulder to lean on in tough or unsure times. Judy loved her family more than anything. She saw the best in all of us. She was the person we could all depend on no matter good times or bad times, she was there. She was the mother and Grammy that held our hand and listened, or cheered us on, or laughed at our silliness. She was absolutely the best at knowing what we needed before we knew ourselves. Her smile and her love could fix anything.
Judy, the wife, the mom, the Grammy, and the friend will be remembered for her kindness, her compassion, and her steadfast love. We will hold her in our hearts and cherish our memories with her. She was an absolute angel on Earth.
All services will be private. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Judy’s name to: Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd., Towanda, PA 18848.
