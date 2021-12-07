Judy Ann (Evans) Travis, age 76, of Wyalusing, PA (formerly of Sullivan County) passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at home with her family by her side.
Judy was born on October 27, 1945 in Lawton, PA. She was the daughter of the late Alma Ham Stanton and Harold Evans.
She was a member of the Harvest House Community Fellowship in Hornbrook, PA. Her faith was very strong and she loved Jesus. She was in love with Elvis Presley, and she enjoyed collecting cows for many years. Judy was family oriented and loved her family. She couldn’t wait to watch the Hallmark Christmas movies every year. She was loved by all and was affectionally known as “JuJu”.
Judy is survived by her children, Brenda Rice of Hornbrook, PA, Mark Miller (Ludrica) of DuBois, PA, Jody Miller of Wilkes-Barre, PA, and Kelly Travis of Wyalusing, PA; her grandchildren, Destiny Ferrigno, Kiona Neely (Joseph), Dakota Miller, Tianna Miller, Nathaniel Miller, Faith Parkhurst, Mitchelle Miller, Jacob Miller, and Wyatt Schoonmaker; her great-grandchildren, Raelynn Cobb, Isabella Cain, Isla Bryant, Liam Bryant, Maxtan Neely, Kevin Miller, and one on the way; her siblings, Ronald Stanton (Debbie) of Mildred, PA, Ellen Sitterly, Harold Evans, Jr. (Linda), Cindy VanArsdale (Tony), William Evans (Rose), Dale Karlik (Dan), Dorothy Guthrie (Wes), and Julee Jorgensen (David); as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Travis; her step-father, Donald Stanton; her step-mother, Ina Evans; and her siblings, Gary Stanton, Barbara Keeney, and Joyce Rider.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Judy’s name to Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA, PA 18850
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
