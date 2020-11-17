Judy D. Callahan, beloved wife, mother and friend, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Judy was born in Hornell, New York to a family of 10 loving brothers and sisters. She met the love of her life, John (Jack) Callahan, while she was working at the Hotel Hornell. On Oct. 25, 1969, they wed and spent 46 years enjoying their adventures before Jack passed away in March 2016.
Six months after their daughter, Bridget, was born they moved to Canton and settled on their family farm. In March of 1973 Judy welcomed her son, Shawn, to the family. She and Jack raised their family on the farm and Mom, at times, could be very vocal about being a farmer’s wife, but deep down she never would have wanted it any other way. She enjoyed spending her summers at Waneta Lake and sharing stories of her adventures growing up.
Judy was a dedicated member of St. Michael’s and St. Aloysius churches in Canton and Ralston, Pennsylvania, as well as the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Canton, where she held various post positions both locally and statewide. She was quick to volunteer where ever she was needed, so she could help out anyone who needed it.
Mom is best known for opening her home and her heart to the amazing group of misfits that were her children’s friends, many times going out of her way to make sure every one of them felt loved and cared for, while holding them accountable to be responsible friends. Mom will also be remembered for helping to raise a generation of children through the daycare she ran with Connie Blaney, and later in her home.
Besides being predeceased by our beloved father, Mom was predeceased by her parents, John and Bernice Dick; and siblings, Robert (Bob) Dick, Karl Kunold and Carol Ann Gemmell.
Surviving mom are her children, Bridget Callahan and Shawn (Maren) Callahan; siblings, JP Dick, Sharon Prentice, Joe (Linda) Dick, Karen (Michael) Mattie and James (Sally) Dick; sister and brother-in-law, Joan (Jack) Russen; along with a veritable potpourri of loving nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Judy’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be held at noon on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church Canton, with internment at St. Michael’s Cemetery immediately following.
Masks will be MANDATORY to attend the service so that we are able to be mindful of family members who are in high risk categories.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Williamsport Dialysis Center, 1660 Sycamore Rd. Suite B, Montoursville, PA 17756 or Toys for Tots, in memory of Judy Callahan.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting Mrs. Callahan’s family with arrangements.
Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
