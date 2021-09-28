Judy Eileen Oliver, age 71, of McGavin Road, Meshoppen, PA, passed away at her home on Sept. 27, 2021, after a long, hard battle with diabetes, liver, and kidney disease.
Judy was born April 10, 1950 in Meshoppen, the oldest daughter of the late Laird (d. July 12, 1990) and Lois Wilson Frantz (d. May 8, 2014). She graduated from Elk Lake High School with the class of 1968.
Over the last 20-plus years Judy provided elder care for several patients, often covering a 12-hour night shift. Previously, she was an owner-operator of a school bus and worked for local restaurants. Judy held the office of Secretary for Scenic Mountains Co-op, a dairy co-op of the northern tier region. She enjoyed traveling, making trips to Canada to purchase dairy cows, and various other pleasure trips.
Judy is survived by her husband Ronald Oliver. Together, they had Round Top Farm, and noted their 39th wedding anniversary just two days prior. Also, she is survived by four children: Gordon (Michelle) Matusavige of Center Moreland, PA, Gary (Rebecca) Matusavige of Meshoppen, PA, Sara (Jared, Adriyana, Camdon, and Laila Abbott) Oliver of Meshoppen, PA and Shannon Oliver of Springville, PA; two grandchildren – Gordon Jacob Matusavige and Gene Edward Matusavige; as well as siblings Marjorie (Tom) Walters of Meshoppen, PA and Jeff (Mary) Frantz of Meshoppen, PA; along with several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents Judy was predeceased by her oldest son Gene Andrew, Matusavige (d. May 1, 1981) and her brother, Andy (d. May 4, 1973).
A Memorial Service will be held for Judy on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 8206 SR 6, Meshoppen, PA with Reverend Gary Myers of the Meshoppen Biblical Baptist Church officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Judy’s name to the Susquehanna County 4-H, 88 Chenango St., Montrose, PA 18801.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.