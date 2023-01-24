Judy K. Shook Higley, age 72, of Wyalusing, PA passed away on Thursday afternoon, January 19, 2023 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Judy was born on January 18, 1951 in Clapper Hill, PA the daughter of the of the late Paul (d. 2007) and Connie Barbur Shook (d. 2009).
She was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 1968. Judy was employed as a Secretary for 41 years with the Pennsylvania State Education Association before retiring on July 31, 2013.
Judy was a member of the Beaver Meadows Church, a lifetime member of the Wyalusing Volunteer Fire Co., where she served as Secretary for the Fire Police Captain, a member of the PA Fire Police Association, the Bradford County Fire Police Association, and a member of the Wyalusing Lioness Club. Judy volunteered at the Wyalusing Public Library. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, and collecting koala bears. She loved animals especially dogs and cats. Most of all she cherished the time she spent with her daughter and granddaughter.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Bridget Bowers and her husband, Joseph, of Midwest City, OK; her granddaughter, Meghan Bowers, of Midwest City, OK; her siblings Cindy Farr (Dale) of Laceyville, PA and Gary Shook (Bernadette Cencetti) of Wyalusing, PA; her nephews, Jason Farr (Kristin) of Knoxville, TN and Braden Farr (Kristie) of Laceyville, PA; her great-nephews, Bode, Nolan, and Brennan Farr of Knoxville, TN; her cousins, Sheila Hitchcock of Merryall, PA, and Donna Shook of Reading, PA. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her infant sister, Nancy Shook (d. 1952), her sister-in-law, Anita Shook (d. 2007), her aunt Mary Hitchcock (d. 1990), her uncle, Lee Shook (d. 2014), and her cousins, Darlene Shook (d. 1979), Linda Clawson (d. 2005) and Wanda Shook Matuszak (d. 2023).
Abiding by Judy wishes there will be no services held at this time.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Judy’s name to the Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 or to the Wyalusing Public Library, PO Box 98, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
