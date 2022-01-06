Judy McCarty, 75, of Rexford, died Thursday, December 30,2021 at Citizens Medical Center, in Colby. She was born August 27th,1946, in Rochester, NY to Francis Crawford and Mona (Swayze) Crawford. After high school she attended Mansfield University in Pennsylvania where she obtained a degree in education. She did her student teaching in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, a small community in Northeastern PA, where she met a fellow educator – Tom McCarty -and her life’s work began.
Judy loved teaching and during her years at Wyalusing she touched the lives of many young children – many of whom still talk to this day about their memories of her. Always passionate about education, she later served for many years on the Wyalusing School Board where she was a tireless listener and advocate for students. Judy spent many years as an advisor to the cheerleading program, which also enabled her to enjoy one of her greatest loves – athletics.
She and Tom were married on July 20th,1968. After several years of teaching and farming they made the decision to become the third generation of McCarty’s in the dairy business and Elmglade Farms in Sugar Run, PA was born. Judy loved animals and agriculture and poured her heart and soul into creating it. She was involved in every aspect of the dairy; no job was too hard or day too long. Regardless of the struggles, she always had an unbelievable sense of optimism and an endless smile. Whether she was feeding calves in a snowstorm, finding water leaks at midnight, or walking pregnant over a mountain in the middle of a flood carrying her son- she always appeared happy. Her home was always open, and her kitchen table created many dreams, stories, and fed the mouths of many more than she could ever afford.
Judy was the proud mother of 4 boys, who she supported and loved beyond words, until the day she passed. Besides raising her own children, she raised countless more over her lifetime. Her station wagon was full on the way to every ball game, her basement was packed every weekend, and she was always willing to listen. She became a second mother to many people in Pennsylvania and she continued that when she moved to Kansas – touching peoples lives wherever she was.
Unselfish to her core – she never needed anything and was always okay – period. Fiercely loyal to Tom and her boys, and the dreams she shared with them, she helped create endless opportunities for her family. In 1999 she and Tom sold their dairy operation in Sugar Run and moved to Rexford, KS to allow her boys to chase another dream. She became the matriarch of McCarty Family Farms and enjoyed watching the business grow beyond her wildest imagination. Her door was always open as before – and was again the birthplace of many ideas and dreams. Judy hosted people from all walks of life – and enjoyed them all equally.
She is survived by her sister Phyllis (Tim) Doolittle, of Bel Air, Maryland; her husband of 53 years, Tom, of Rexford; children, Mike, Clay, David and Ken, along with their families, including 11 grandchildren.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pioneer Memorial Library, sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, P.O. Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. Online condolences: www.baalmannmortuary.com
