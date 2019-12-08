Julia “Julie” (Leonard) Corneby, 79, of Columbia Cross Roads, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at the Troy Community Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late Keith M. Corneby who passed away on May 21, 1996.
Julie was born on May 27 1940 in Sayre, daughter of the late Joseph D. and Lillian E. (Seaman) Leonard, Sr. She was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting, knitting and sewing, loved her pets Cloe, Tigger, and Gypsy, and attended Family Haven Church in Burlington.
Julie is survived by her brother, Joseph D. Leonard Jr. of Columbia Cross Roads; her sister, Mildred (Everett) Butters of Gillett; several step-children and step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; including special nephew, Joseph D. Leonard, III and special nieces, Diane Leonard and Tammy Oliver; along with numerous great-nieces and nephews. Julie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Keith; and her brother, Byron Leonard.
A graveside service to honor Julie’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Union Cemetery on Peas Hill Road in East Smithfield, with Pastor David Storrs officiating. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, has been trusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Julie’s memory to the charity of one’s own choosing.
