Julia May Forrest went to be with her Lord on Oct. 18, 2020, at age 79.
Julia was born to Thomas and Osceola Wolf on March 6, 1941, in Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania. As a child, Julia grew up at the Martha Lloyd School where she excelled and got her GED. Julie later worked at the Martha Lloyd and Allen F. Pierce Library in Troy. She was an active member of both the Troy Baptist Church and Sylvania Lion’s Club.
Julie met her husband, James Forrest, at the Troy Baptist Church. They were married on June 4, 1988. Jim was the love of her life.
In addition to being a dedicated wife, Julie loved quilting and embroidery work. Throughout her life, Julie held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.
Julie was predeceased by her loving husband, James; sister-in-law, Lorraine Geiger; brother-in-law, David Forrest; brother, George Wolf; sister, Helen Wolf; and parents, Thomas and Oscelola Wolf. Julie is survived by her sisters-in-law, Eunice Wilston, Troy, Shirley Forrest, Elmira, New York, Donna Brass (Richard), Woodhall, New York, Pearl Stroud (Fred), Troy, and Sally Forrest, Mansfield. Also, by several nieces and nephews including Sandi Jones (Greg), Troy.
There will be a private funeral to honor her life with arrangements made by Morse and Kleese Funeral Home in Canton. Pastor Kevin Zufall will be officiating. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Troy Baptist Church in Memory of Julia May Forrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.