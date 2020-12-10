Julia Rose Chreptak, age 88 of Horseheads, New York; went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 after an extended illness, at Elcor Nursing Home. She was born in Laquin on July 6, 1932 to the late Michael and Catherine (Vischansky) Chreptak. She was a licensed practical nurse and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Troy, New York, for many years. When she returned, she did home nursing care. Julia was a longtime member and advocate from the Right to Life Organization in Troy, New York; she was a spiritual counselor to many women in her mission work. She will be remembered for her humility, and selfless acts of courage in caring for those in need. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased her brothers John, Adam, and Michael Jr.; and sister, Fannie. She is survived by brothers and sisters, Mary (Glen) Bailey of Troy, Steve (Kay) Chreptak of Tampa, Florida, Eva Hawthorn of Granville Summitt, Anne Parker of Elizabethtown, TN, Pauline (Thomas) Whipple of Horseheads, New York, Patricia (David) Wright of Canton, Paul Chreptak of Elmira, New York, and Sue Woodard of Sayre; along with many nieces and nephews. Burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery, in Troy. Family will hold a private service at their convenience. Condolences at www.barbefuneralhome.com.
Latest News
- AP sources: Phillies hire Dombrowski to lead baseball ops
- Disney unveils plans to stream a galaxy of new series, films
- US set to execute 1st of 5 inmates before Biden inauguration
- One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11
- Exposure feared after New Hampshire speaker dies of COVID-19
- Biden's transition contends with probe into son's finances
- Time magazine names BTS its Entertainer of the Year
- Wolf temporarily suspends Pa. indoor dining, school sports (free to read)
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.