Julia Rose Chreptak, age 88, of Horseheads, New York, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, after an extended illness, at Elcor Nursing Home.
She was born in Laquin, Pennsylvania, on July 6, 1932 to the late Michael and Catherine (Vischansky) Chreptak.
Julia was a licensed practical nurse and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Troy, New York for many years. When she retired, she did home nursing care.
Julia was a longtime member and advocate for the Right to Life Organization in Troy; she was a spiritual counselor to many women in her mission work. She will be remembered for her humility and selfless acts of courage in caring for those in need.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers John, Adam and Michael Jr. and sister Fannie. S
She is survived by brothers and sisters, Mary (Glen) Bailey of Troy, Pennsylvania, Steve (Kay) Chreptak of Tampa, Florida, Eva Hawthorn of Granville Summit, Pennsylvania, Cathy Wilson of Athens, Pennsylvania, Anne Parker of Elizabethton, Tennessee, Pauline (Thomas) Whipple of Horseheads, Patricia (David) Wright of Canton, Pennsylvania, Paul Chreptak of Elmira, New York and Sue Woodard of Sayre, Pennsylvania; along with many nieces and nephews. Burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery, in Troy, Pennsylvania. Her family will hold a private service at their convenience. Condolences at www.barbefuneralhome.com.
