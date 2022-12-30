June A. Jackson, 66, of Troy, passed away on Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022, at her residence while surrounded by the love of her family, following a courageous battle with cancer. June Adelle was born on August 24, 1956, in Troy and was one of four children to the late James H. and Beatrice (Woodward) Avants. June attended Troy Area Schools and on August 3, 1974, married her soulmate, Paul Jackson; together they have shared 48 loving and devoted years of marriage.
June was an adoring mother to four children as well as an endearing Nana and Great Nana to her grandchildren. She gave the best hugs and thrived in any environment where she could be fun and creative. June could often be found volunteering her time to help the church or friends and family decorate for many holidays or events. She also enjoyed quilting and had a beautiful eye for photography, always capturing the most wonderful nature pictures. Her impeccable grace in everything she did made everything look easy and flawless. A mother through and through, she loved her family fiercely and you would rarely find her without a kid, grandkid or great grandkid in tow, beaming from ear to ear. She was always so proud of her family. June was funny, humble, strong, caring, sweet, soft, loving and courageous, the life of every party, the backbone of her family, she will be dearly missed.
Besides her parents, June was predeceased by an infant son, Billy Jackson, two brothers, James Dale Avants and Timmy Dean Avants.
She is survived by her husband; Paul Jackson Sr., sister; Glenda Fuller, sister-in-law; Connie Avants, children; Bobbi Jackson, Paul Jackson Jr. and Gail (Donnie) Boop, grandkids; Kaitlin (Shawn) Miller, Kristin Driehorst, Ryan Driehorst, Dominic Boop, Adalynn Jackson, her great grandchild; Evelyn June Miller, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and her two beloved cats.
Family invites friends to attend a funeral service and celebration of her life at 5 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2023, at the New Life Church, 299 McMurray Road, Canton, PA 17724. A gathering and time of fellowship will immediately follow at the church. Maintaining to June’s expressed wishes, there will be no public viewing or visitation prior to the service. A private burial will be held in the Gray Valley Cemetery, Mainesburg at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting the Jackson family with arrangements. Please share your memories of June and condolences to her family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
