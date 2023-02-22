June M. (Moyer) Kinney, age 87, of Wyalusing, PA passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Bradford County Manor.
June was born on March 8, 1935 in Mildred, PA the daughter of the late Raymond Moyer, Sr. (d. 1992) and Anna Klosowski Moyer (d. 1996). She was a graduate of St. Agnes High School with the class of 1953.
After high school June was employed in Acme and Sylvania in Towanda, PA and Super Duper in Wyalusing, PA. She and her husband, Frank Dalton Kinney whom she married on November 22, 1956, owned and operated Kinney Sporting goods in Wyalusing for close to 10 years.
She was a devoted member of the St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church, a lifetime member of the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534 Auxiliary, and a member of the Towanda Gun Club. She enjoyed crafting and going to craft shows. She took great pleasure in traveling and camping. After she and her husband retired, they would spend their winters in Kissimmee, FL. Most of all she loved her family especially following her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all of his/her sporting events.
June is survived by her children, Barbara Woodruff (Chuck Hoppes), Alan Kinney (Lori), and Frank Kinney (Belinda) all of Wyalusing, PA; her grandchildren, Dave Pelachick (Karin) of Wysox, PA, Bruce Woodruff (Katie) of Wysox, PA, Becky Ferris (Derick) of Herrickville, PA, Dustin Kinney (Rachel) of Coopersburg, PA, Ronald Greene (Kaitlyn) of Wilmot, PA, and Amber Kinney of Easton, PA; 14 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Joe Moyer (Linda) of Wysox, PA, Raymond “Moe” Moyer, Jr. of Honesdale, PA, John Moyer of Merritt Island, FL, and Dan Moyer (Sue) of Mildred, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank “Banky” Kinney (d. January 5, 2009); her son-in-law, Philip Woodruff (d. May 29, 2008); her infant sister, Mary Ann Moyer (d. 1938), other siblings, Victoria Moyer (2018) and Paul Moyer (d. 2005); and her sisters-in-law Angela Moyer (d. 2022) and Betty Moyer (d. 2019).
A Mass of Christian Burial for June will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM from the St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church with Father Jose Joseph Kuriapilly officiating. Interment will follow at the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing, PA on Monday, February 27, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made in June’s name to the St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church, 245 State Street, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
