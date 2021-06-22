June Marlene (Howell) Rice, age 90, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Brookdale Assisted Living Center. She was born on June 2, 1931 in Geneva, New York to the late Herbert L. and Lois Booth Howell. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Elwin “EJ” Rice; daughter, Lynn Townsend; two brothers, Gerald and Donald Howell; and one sister, Barbara Meyers. June worked as an administrative secretary until 1986. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, cross-stitching, cooking, reading and entertaining. She always loved traveling with her husband EJ throughout the United States and Canada. June was a member of the Hernando United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Rice and wife Julann; son-in-law, David Townsend; four grandchildren, David Rice, Stacie Jenkins and husband Kenny, Paige Mercer and husband Duane, and Alexander Townsend and wife Meredith; four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jean Howell, Connie McEwen, Marge Rice and Bernita Rice; brother-in-law, Edward Rice and wife Vikki; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Ms. Rice and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
