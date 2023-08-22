June McClure Mitchell, Born on July 8, 1929, in Troy, PA to Charles F. Sr. and Theresa (Reidy) May. June Ellen began a lifetime of being a blessing to others. She was the youngest of three children, outliving her brother Charles F. Jr. (Phyllis) and her sister Phyllis. June graduated in 1947 from Troy High School and married her high school sweetheart Albert L. McClure. Together they built a large successful dairy farm, Aldermac Farms, which mom loved every bit as much as dad. When the farm was destroyed by fire her faith was the source of strength to her husband and children, encouraging dad in his new business venture and holding the ship steady for her four children: Sandra Jo (Lee) Haxton of Owego, NY, Gregory (Dawn) McClure of Troy, PA, Jaquelyn McClure of Melbourne Beach, FL, Timothy McClure of Troy, PA. Mom was always supportive of all our activities, never hesitating to take a carload of our friends to a sporting event or movie. There was always room at the table for more. (Heck, to be honest, our friends loved to hang out with her!).
Mom loved her family, and also enjoyed her 9 grandchildren, always teaching them new card games., Scott (Beth) Snyder of Ithaca, Robyn (Pete) Wood of Owego, Stephanie (Mark) Lloyd of Lewisburg, PA, Paige (Heath) Swallie of Edgewater, FL, Beth (Ryan) Vargson of Troy, PA, Mark (Macie) McClure of Troy, PA, Asti (Travis) Tillotson of Roaring Branch, PA, Zachary (Sarah) Haxton of Manhattan, KS, Zane (Aerica) Haxton of Aliquippa, PA, she is also survived by18 great-grandchildren and special nieces and nephews. June, one to always be busy, enjoyed her daily walks, golfing, tennis, bridge, scrabble, knitting, quilting, baking (known for her cinnamon buns and homemade bread, and giving baked goods away). She was an avid reader and music was always playing in her home.
June was a 50-year member and two-time Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star. She was also a 50-year member of the Troy United Methodist Church of Troy, PA, past Sunday school teacher and choir member. She was involved for 25 years in Girl Scouts. She joined the Morrison Methodist Church in Leesburg, FL and was active in the choir. June moved to Florida in 1994 and married Bennett Mitchell in 2000. She is predeceased by both her husbands. June’s never-ending energy, thoughtful/kind nature, and ever-present smile and giggle enabled her to find and keep friends wherever she went. She always had a listening ear, a comforting word, and a willing hand to serve. Mom was an amazingly brave and strong lady, something she exemplified throughout her life. Her children can only hold proud the legacy of such a gift from their mother.
Dementia and blindness were an active thief for over a decade of June’s life, robbing her of all activities, except music and dancing. Just a week prior to her passing she was dancing with the staff of Elderwood. She passed into the arms of her savior on August 18, 2023, at 94 years of age.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to: Woodbrook Assisted Living in Elmira, NY, Brookdale Alzheimer’s/Dementia in Vestal, NY and Elderwood Memory Care in Waverly, NY for their compassionate care of mom during each phase of her illness.
The family will hold a private graveside ceremony. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 1 PM to 3 PM at the Troy Veterans Club, 183 Veterans Drive, Troy, PA 16946.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Allen F. Pierce Free Library, 115 Center Street, Troy, PA 16947. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gearld W. Vickery Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Tory, PA 1694.
